Three Buffaloes Tied At Rajasthan Police Station For Three Days; Suckling Calves Help Identify Owner

Buffaloes Tied At Rajasthan Police Station For Three Days (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur: In an intriguing parallel to the DNA sampling in humans used for paternity testing, police in Rajasthan's Jodhpur turned to the suckling calves to decide the ownership of three buffaloes, which were tied within the premises of the police station for three days.

Jodhpur Buffalo Puzzle Solved

The interesting case of buffaloes tied for three days in Banad police station has finally been resolved by the police. To find out the real owner of the buffaloes, calves had to be brought to the police station. When the calves suckled the milk of the buffaloes, they were handed over to their owner. The owner of the buffaloes turned out to be the same person from whom the police had seized them.

The Case

It is learnt that on the night of 30 November, ASI Subhash Vishnoi of the police station was doing night patrolling with the team when at 3 o'clock in the night, the man Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Udaymandir was intercepted with three buffaloes near the Banad highway. He was stopped and questioned, but he could not give a satisfactory answer. The police brought all the three buffaloes to the police station and tied them. The person was called to the police station the next day even as police also released a video of the buffaloes to find out the owner.

Calves Brought To Police Station

Banad police station officer Premdan Ratan said that on Tuesday, Sharif, who has a barn in Gujravas area brought the three calves to the police station in a loading taxi. As soon as the calves were brought near the buffaloes, they suckled milk thereby establishing the ownership.

“This made it clear that the owner of the buffaloes was Mohammad Sharif, from whom the buffaloes were recovered at night. Later, the buffaloes were handed over to Mohammad Sharif,” Ratan said.