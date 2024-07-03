Three Bridges Collapse in Bihar's Siwan In 12 Hours, No Casualties Reported

Siwan: Three bridges have collapsed in a span of 12 hours in Bihar's Siwan district on Wednesday. Fortunately, no lives were lost, police said.

The incidents occurred in Patera village, Tewta panchayat and Dhamai village of the district. The first collapse was reported from Devariya in Patera village of Maharajganj subdivision of the district. A portion of the bridge built on Gandak river collapsed on Wednesday.

Villagers said that the bridge has hardly undergone any repair ever since it was built 36 to 40 years ago and its condition deteriorated due to the incessant rains for the last 24 hours. This bridge served as the only means of transportation for hundreds of people.

The second incident of collapse was in Tewtha Panchayat of Maharajganj block. Here, the bridge between Nautan and Sikandarpur villages collapsed.

The third bridge that collapsed was in Dhamai village. Villagers said this bridge, built on the Gandak river, was repaired only a few days ago. It is being said that the strong flow of water led to the collapse.

No loss of life or property were reported from any of the three places. A huge crowd had gathered at the spots following the incident. The villagers are extremely worried as to how they would commute in the absence of the bridges.

Notably, there has been a series of bridge collapses in the state recently with seven incidents being reported in the last 13 days. To begin with, a bridge collapsed in Araria on June 18 followed by one in Siwan on June 22. In Motihari, a bridge collapsed on June 23, in Kishanganj on June 27, in Madhubani on June 28 and in Kishanganj on June 30.

This is the fourth bridge collapse in Siwan in a period of 11 days. The last one was on June 22, when a 30-feet bridge collapsed in Maharajganj subdivision in Siwan. The incident took place at 5 am and no casualties were reported.

Read more:

Fifth Bridge Collapse In Bihar Raises Safety Concerns Amid Torrential Rains