Three Boys Die By Drowning In Rajasthan's Tonk

Tonk: In a tragic mishap reported from Rajasthan, three cousins died by drowning in a village pond in Tonk district of the state on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Sondhifal village under Jhirna police station limits of the district on Sunday evening. According to local sources, the three boys aged 14 to 15 years went to the pond about 500 meters away from the village to take the buffaloes out.

One of the boys jumped into the water to take the buffaloes out but he started drowning. Seeing him drown, the other two also jumped into the water to save him, but they too were overwhelmed by the deep waters. Hearing the children's screams, Rajesh Bairwa, father of one of the boys, rushed to the spot and jumped into the pond to save the children. But he also started drowning and somehow managed to save his life and came out.

The villagers retrieved the bodies of the children and took them to Peeplu hospital, where the doctors declared all three dead. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The tragic death of the three children has sent the whole village into mourning.

Jhirna police station officer Hariman Meena said that Dharamchand and Shankarlal Bairwa, fathers of two of the victims from Sondhifal village of Chaugai Gram Panchayat, have lodged a report at the police station while further investigation is underway.