Three Books By Mamata Banerjee Released At Kolkata Book Fair

Bidhannagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released three new books penned by her at the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of books penned by her has touched 153. Last year, the Trinamool Congress supremo had released seven books at the book fair. The newly released books are titled 'Lipiboddo Kichu Kaaj', 'Banglar Nirbachon O Amra' and 'Salute 2'.

Mamata Banerjee's books (ETV Bharat)

CM pays tribute to 50 eminent personalities

Banerjee said, "A few years ago I wrote a book in which I paid tribute to our eminent personalities through poetry. Initially, I wrote it in Bengali and later it was translated into English. This is the second edition of that book". In her book, 'Salute 2', Banerjee has paid her tribute to 50 Bengali personalities, including five eminent women, through poetry.

History of Trinamool Congress's journey

'Banglar Nirbhachon O Amra' delves into the role of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal elections. Banerjee has written, "Different people are born in different time periods but if someone asks me, I will say that I was born in the period of struggle because my entire life has been spent fighting. As a child, I fought with poverty and after entering politics, struggle became my religion. I was forced to take up the fight for the people and for Bengal." Trinamool Congress's victory in successive elections and its entire journey since formation has been depicted in this book.

Mamata Banerjee's books on display (ETV Bharat)

Mamata Banerjee as Railway Minister

'Lipibodho Kichu Kaaj' includes some incidents when Banerjee served as the Railway Minister. Also, some parts of her tenure as CM have also been mentioned here. 'An Era of Development' chapter of this book, talks about economic progress, women empowerment and education. Overall, this book is a historical document related to the development projects undertaken during her tenure.

Apu De, one of the entrepreneurs of Dey's Publishing, said, "Every year, books penned by the Chief Minister are in huge demand at the book fair. This time too, she has written three books and we are hopeful that these will also be loved by the readers."

History of Mamata Banerjee's struggle at stall of TMC's mouthpiece

Trinamool Congress was born in 1998 but the present generation do not know much about Mamata Banerjee's life. During the working committee meeting at the CM's residence in Kalighat, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi had instructed the youth to highlight Banerjee's struggle.

Stall of TMC's mouthpiece (ETV Bharat)

Banerjee's life, struggle and political journey have been beautifully displayed at the stall of TMC's mouthpiece. This stall was inaugurated by the CM herself. "The stall is my idea and is themed on 'Ma, Maati, Manush'. The middle of the stall has a tree, which is Arjuna tree, and a clay house," she said.

The stall includes books penned by the CM and her photographs, one of which shows her getting out of a car with a bandaged head and plastered hands. In some photographs she is seen in the same frame with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. There are photographs of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee coming to Banerjee's house and her oath-taking as Railway Minister. Photographs of Singur and Nandigram movements, July 21 Martyr's Day and her 27-day hunger strike have also been displayed.

Dola Sen, Rajya Sabha MP told ETV Bharat, "Party supremo Mamata Banerjee was born at the beginning of the movement. Many of today's youth do not know about her movement and struggle. We want to present the history of her movement and struggle before the younger generation."

She further said that the ideal of Trinamool Congress is to fight for the people on the path shown by our leader. "Through these pictures, we want to remind everyone about the path that the party leader has shown us and the struggle that she has talked about," Sen added.