Three Bihar Youths Including A Girl Drown In Ganges Near Samne Ghat; One Body Recovered

Varanasi: Three youths including a female drowned in the Ganges near the Samne Ghat near the Lanka Police Station at around 1:30 AM on Saturday. Vaibhav Singh (21), Rishi (21) and Sona (19), residents of Bihar, had come here for a trip.

Police along with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) recovered Vaibhav's body. Search for the two other bodies is underway.

Police said that Sona fell into the water while taking a selfie near the ghat. Seeing this, Rishi and Vaibhav jumped into the water to save her but drowned along with Sona because of the water's depth.

"They were on their way to Mughalsarai and had taken a halt here to enjoy the scenic beauty of the ghats. They came to the ghat at night and attempted to take a selfie.