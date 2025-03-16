ETV Bharat / state

Three Bihar Labourers Killed, Another Injured In Drunken Brawl In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three labourers from Bihar were beaten to death by another group of workers from their own village in a drunken brawl during Holi celebration at an under-construction apartment in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Saturday, police said. A fourth worker has been injured in the incident.

The incident took place on the third floor of the under-construction Four Wall Avenue building near the TVS Kalyana Mantapa near Tindlu on the Sarjapur-Bagalur main road.

The deceased have been identified as Ansu, 22, Radheshyam, 23 and Kansar, originally from Bihar. The deceased Radheshyam's brother Biradar has been injured in the incident. The accused Sonu and his friend are absconding after the incident.

According to Bengaluru Rural SP, C.K. Babu, the deceased and the accused workers—who were working with different contractors in Bengaluru—were partying on the occasion of Holi in the under-construction building when a drunken brawl broke out among them.