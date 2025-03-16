Three Bihar Labourers Killed, Another Injured In Drunken Brawl In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three labourers from Bihar were beaten to death by another group of workers from their own village in a drunken brawl during Holi celebration at an under-construction apartment in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Saturday, police said. A fourth worker has been injured in the incident.
The incident took place on the third floor of the under-construction Four Wall Avenue building near the TVS Kalyana Mantapa near Tindlu on the Sarjapur-Bagalur main road.
The deceased have been identified as Ansu, 22, Radheshyam, 23 and Kansar, originally from Bihar. The deceased Radheshyam's brother Biradar has been injured in the incident. The accused Sonu and his friend are absconding after the incident.
According to Bengaluru Rural SP, C.K. Babu, the deceased and the accused workers—who were working with different contractors in Bengaluru—were partying on the occasion of Holi in the under-construction building when a drunken brawl broke out among them.
It is believed that during the party, one of the deceased made a phone call to the accused's sister and made indecent remarks about her which infuriated the accused leading to the fight.
The accused attacked the workers with iron rods leading to the on spot death of three of them while a fourth somehow escaped the attack.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police along with a dog squad and fingerprint experts were rushed to the spot for investigation. Police are searching for the absconding accused.
The injured Biradar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sarjapur as per police.
Read more: