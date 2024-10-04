Three Bihar Labourers Die Of Suffocation While Working Inside Water Tank

Gurugram (Haryana): Three labourers from Bihar died due to suffocation while they were working inside a water tank of an under-construction house here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the labourers had entered the water tank to open its shuttering, police said. A senior police official said that upon receiving information police personnel attached to the Naharpur police outpost rushed to the spot and took out the labourers. "They were taken to a private hospital but the doctors at the hospital declared them dead upon arrival," the senior police official added.

It is understood that one Hari Om was constructing a house in Hans Enclave area and he had given the construction work to a contractor. "An underground water-tank was made in the house, which was being constructed and it was 8 feet deep. One of the workers went inside the tank to open its shuttering. When the worker did not come out, the other two went inside the water tank and all the three were found in an unconscious condition," the senior police official said.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar (23), Mohammed Samad (32) and Mohammad Sagir (40). All the three hailed from Madhepura district in Bihar.