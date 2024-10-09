ETV Bharat / state

Three Bears Electrocuted In Kanker, Forest Dept Initiates Probe

A female bear and two cubs died due to electrocution when an electricity wire fell on them during storm last night in Kanker.

Published : 31 minutes ago

Three Bears Electrocuted In Kanker, Forest Dept Initiates Probe
Kanker: Three bears, including two cubs, died due to electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Wednesday. A team from the state forest department reached the spot and shifted the animals for post-mortem.

The incident took place in Devinwagaon in Narharpur area of the district during a storm last night when an electricity wire snapped and fell on the bears. All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

A probe has been launched into the three deaths, forest range officer Vijendra Tiwari said.

Kanker DFO Alok Vajpayee said, "The incident took place in Narharpur forest range and came to our notice this morning. Teams from the power department and forest department are present at the spot. Also, doctors have arrived and post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. Prima facie, it seems that the three bears died due to electrocution."

"An official confirmation from the power department is yet to be received. It is being told that an electricity wire snapped and fell on the field but no foul play has been reported. All the nails and claws of the bears are intact," Vajpayee added.

Wild animals continue to terrorise Kanker forest division. On Monday, a bear entered a Durga Puja pandal and stepped into the puja area of Araud Mata temple after breaking the tile and bamboo roof. The bear damaged 36 earthen lamps and drank the oil there.

Ishwar Patel, director of Mata temple, said that a bear had entered the puja room at 10:30 pm and ran away after hearing the sound of villagers. Later, the bear returned to the pandal at 12:30 am. Villagers could not muster the courage to chase it away. In the morning, the forest department team was informed about the incident.

