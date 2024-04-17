Three Assam Youths Reportedly Burnt to Death in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

Goalpara (Assam): Three youths from Assam were allegedly burned to death in Meghalaya by unknown miscreants in a horrifying event on Wednesday, sources said.



Preliminary reports state that the miscreants burned the three young people alive inside a car near Wageasi, in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills area.



The murdered youths were said to be from the Goalpara district of Assam. The young people traveled to Meghalaya on a Swift car on Tuesday, sources confirmed.



According to sources, the three young people's burned carcasses were found in Wageasi's deep jungles. After receiving information regarding the incident, the police lodged an inquiry.



Two of the youths have been identified as Jamar Ali and Nur Mohammed, residents of Goalpara's Dolguma. However, the third youth has not been identified yet.