Three Arrested With 5 Kg Heroin In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

In a breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Sriganganagar Police have arrested one man from Karanpur and two others from Sriganganagar Sadar police station area with over 5 kg heroin worth around Rs 21.5 crore in the international market. The heroin was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan through a drone, police suspected.

Man arrested with heroin in Karanpur (ETV Bharat Photo)

Sriganganagar: Police have arrested three individuals from two areas in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar and seized more than 5 kg heroin, which is suspected to have smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

SP Gaurav Yadav said the three are currently being interrogated. Acting on a tip-off about a large consignment of heroin being smuggled into the Karanpur sector, a search operation was launched across the district. Karanpur CO Sanjeev Chauhan and police station in-charge Surender Kumar Prajapat became alert and initiated inspections by stopping vehicles, he added.

Yadav said during the inspection, police nabbed a suspicious person, identified as Sadam Hussain, a resident of Karanpur area and recovered 4.80 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market, from his possession.

Later, two persons were arrested from Sriganganagar Sadar police station area and 330 gram heroin was seized from them. The two were smuggling heroin in their bike, which has also been taken into police custody.

Yadav said the two youths nabbed from the Sadar police station area may have links with the man who was held from Karanpur. "It is suspected that the heroin may have been smuggled from Pakistan with the help of a drone and the two youths would have gone to collect it on their bike. Currently, all the three smugglers are being interrogated," he said.

Notably, Sriganganagar Police have launched a drive named Operation Seema Sankalp, under which continuous action is being taken against drug traffickers.

