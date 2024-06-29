Three Arrested With 5 Kg Heroin In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Sriganganagar: Police have arrested three individuals from two areas in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar and seized more than 5 kg heroin, which is suspected to have smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

SP Gaurav Yadav said the three are currently being interrogated. Acting on a tip-off about a large consignment of heroin being smuggled into the Karanpur sector, a search operation was launched across the district. Karanpur CO Sanjeev Chauhan and police station in-charge Surender Kumar Prajapat became alert and initiated inspections by stopping vehicles, he added.

Yadav said during the inspection, police nabbed a suspicious person, identified as Sadam Hussain, a resident of Karanpur area and recovered 4.80 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market, from his possession.

Later, two persons were arrested from Sriganganagar Sadar police station area and 330 gram heroin was seized from them. The two were smuggling heroin in their bike, which has also been taken into police custody.