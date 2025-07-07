Three Arrested In Shooting Of Actress Tania’s Father In Punjab; Linked To Lakhbir Landa Gang

Chandigarh: Moga Police, in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and Counter-Intelligence, have arrested the accused who attacked Punjabi actress Tania's father, Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj. The police arrested three accused associated with the terrorist network after an exchange of fire.

During the exchange of fire, a shootout took place between the police and the accused, in which all three shooters were injured by bullets. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Gangster Lakhbir Landa Harike was behind this attack.

The information about this has been shared by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. Disclosing the information about the case, Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said, "On July 4, one of the two youths who came to Dr Aniljit Kamboj's clinic as a patient started firing, due to which Dr Aniljit Kamboj was seriously injured. After which he was admitted to a hospital. Later, the Moga Police started searching for the accused during a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and Counter-Intelligence, and we identified the accused after examining the CCTV footage. We had received information that these youths were moving around in a car, and they also had weapons, and they could carry out a major incident. After the information, the police became alert and tried to stop the car by surrounding the area, but the accused got out of the car and fired at the police. After the firing, the police retaliated and started firing, and these three accused were injured and have now been admitted to a hospital for treatment."

The three arrested accused are associated with gangster Lakhbir Landa gang and we are investigating further. No police personnel have been injured in this entire operation. At present, the condition of Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj is critical, the police said.

Ajay Gandhi, SSP Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, while sharing the information on social media platform X, wrote, "In a major success, the Moga Police, in a joint operation with Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and Counter-Intelligence, foiled a target killing conspiracy hatched by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa Harike and arrested three key operatives."

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurlal Singh alias Gola, a resident of Garden Colony Patti, Tarn Taran; Khushpreet Singh alias Khush, a resident of Garden Colony Patti, Tarn Taran; and Gurmandeep Singh alias Foji, a resident of Talwandi Sobha Singh, Tarn Taran.

The DGP further wrote, “Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the instructions of Lakhvir Singh Landa Harike to eliminate Dr Aniljit Kamboj.

During the operation, a shootout took place between the police and the accused, in which the accused was hit by bullets in the legs. They have been sent to the Civil Hospital for treatment. With the support of human intelligence and technical information, the team successfully destroyed this target-killing module, thereby averting a serious threat to public safety.

The DGP said that 2 pistols (.30 bore) with 10 live cartridges, 1 pistol (.32 bore) with 3 live cartridges and one car have been recovered from the accused. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Fatehgarh Panjtoor. Further investigation is underway to find out the links between the module and the front.

The Punjab Police is committed to ensuring public safety through a zero-tolerance policy against gangsters and well-coordinated, intelligence-led operations.

It may be recalled that the DIG had stated that Dr. Anil Kamboj received a ransom threat in 2022, following which he was provided security until March 2025. Later, a thorough review was conducted, and based on the latest input from Dr. Kamboj himself, the security was withdrawn. During this period, no further threats were reported. Had there been any new threat, he should have informed the police. This attack, after the withdrawal of security, is unfortunate, the DIG said.

Read more: Punjabi Actress' Father Shot At In His Clinic In Punjab's Moga