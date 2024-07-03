Three Arrested In Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough in the Rajasthan job exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan Police has arrested three accused in the case from Telangana capital Hyderabad, sources said.

It is learnt that the accused identified as Omprakash Dhaka and Sunil Beniwal were arrested by the Rajasthan Police along with the SOG from Hyderabad late on Tuesday evening in connection with the case while a female teacher Sammi Vishnoi who was absconding in the paper leak case has been arrested from Jodhpur.

According to sources, arrested accused Omprakash Dhaka and Sunil Beniwal, who were absconding in paper leak cases are involved in the SI recruitment paper leak case as well as the paper leak case of six other recruitment examinations in Rajasthan. Third arrested accused government teacher Sammi Vishnoi, who was absconding in the paper leak case, has been taken into custody from Jodhpur and brought to Jaipur.

Arrested accused Omprakash Dhaka, associated with the paper leak gang, has a bounty of Rs 75,000 while a bounty of Rs 70,000 has been announced on Sammi Vishnoi and Rs 25,000 on Sunil Beniwal. Omprakash and Sunil had fled out of the state after the crackdown on the culprits in the paper leak case in Rajasthan.

Initial investigation by SOG has revealed that accused Omprakash Dhaka used to get the paper leaked and sell the paper through his network for a huge amount. While Sammi Vishnoi used to get the copying done, Sunil Beniwal is said to be the handler of Uonik Bhambhu, the mastermind of the paper leak gang. Bhambhu fled to Dubai after his name surfaced in the recruitment paper leak case.