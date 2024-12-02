Three Arrested In Child Trafficking Case In Gujarat

Patan: Police have arrested three persons including a fake doctor in connection with a sensational child trafficking case and rescued a child in Patan district of Gujarat, officials said.
Police have also launched a massive search operation to find another deceased child allegedly buried by the accused on the banks of Banas river.
Patan Police SP Dr. Ravindra Patel confirmed the arrest of the fake doctor Suresh Thakor, nurse Shilpa Thakor and a third accused Roop Singh Thakor, a comounder. Police also rescued a newborn from their possession who has been sent to the rehabilitation centre, the SP said. The trio were produced in the court which has remanded them to police custody for further investigation.
According to SP Dr. Ravindra Patel, the child was born in Sanskar Hospital in Thara city of Patan district where accused compounder Roop Singh sold the child to fake doctor Suresh Thakor and nurse Shilpa Thakor. Suresh Thakor, in turn sold the child to a person named Nirav Modi and his wife for Rs 1.20 lakh, the SP said. However, when the child fell ill, the couple returned the child to Thakor.
Thakor abandoned the child near a village named Mota near Sidhpur to Palanpur Disa highway and ran away. Locals, who spotted the abandoned baby, approached the Gadh Police Station after which the matter came to light. Subsequent probe led police to the accused trio.
During the police interrogation of prime accused Thakor made a sensational disclosure in front of the police that they had buried another child on the banks of Banas river in Dadar village of Sami tehsil. When the SOG along with the FSL team launched a search operation at the spot and undertook excavation work, no remains of the child were found as per police.
Fake doctor Suresh Thakor and Shilpa Thakor have been sent to police remand till December 2 and another accused Roop Singh Thakor till December 3. Further investigation into the case is underway.
