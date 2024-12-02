ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested In Child Trafficking Case In Gujarat

Patan: Police have arrested three persons including a fake doctor in connection with a sensational child trafficking case and rescued a child in Patan district of Gujarat, officials said.

Police have also launched a massive search operation to find another deceased child allegedly buried by the accused on the banks of Banas river.

Patan Police SP Dr. Ravindra Patel confirmed the arrest of the fake doctor Suresh Thakor, nurse Shilpa Thakor and a third accused Roop Singh Thakor, a comounder. Police also rescued a newborn from their possession who has been sent to the rehabilitation centre, the SP said. The trio were produced in the court which has remanded them to police custody for further investigation.

According to SP Dr. Ravindra Patel, the child was born in Sanskar Hospital in Thara city of Patan district where accused compounder Roop Singh sold the child to fake doctor Suresh Thakor and nurse Shilpa Thakor. Suresh Thakor, in turn sold the child to a person named Nirav Modi and his wife for Rs 1.20 lakh, the SP said. However, when the child fell ill, the couple returned the child to Thakor.