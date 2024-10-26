ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Three Arrested For Violating Prohibitory Orders; Over 200 Booked For Violence

Markets reopened in Uttarkashi on Saturday after two days of closure following the protest rally by a rightwing group against mosque construction.

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute
Collage of a market in Uttarkashi and policeman guarding the area (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Uttarkashi: Markets have reopened in Uttarkashi on Saturday, two days after the protest rally by a rightwing group against mosque construction triggered unrest in the district.

The ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday turned violent following clashes and stone-pelting, injuring 27 people, including policemen.

In response to the violence, the administration in the border district of Uttarakhand implemented Section 163, deploying police personnel at intersections to maintain order.

3 Persons Arrested For Violating Section 163

On Saturday, three persons, who are associated with a religious organisation were arrested for allegedly violating Section 163. Police said they tried to hold a press conference related to the dispute despite prohibitory orders.

Locals said the market reopening eased the tension in the area ahead of festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Provincial Industry Trade Board President Subhash Badoni expressed gratitude to everyone for their unity and asked them to resume work and keep their shops open until Diwali.

“Given the festival of Diwali, all units have been asked to keep their establishments open even on weekly closure from today till Diwali. However, markets opened at some places on Friday itself,” he said.

Over 200 People For Violence

After the ruckus in the rally of Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday over the mosque dispute, a case was filed against at least 208 people, including 8 named and 200 unknown people.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, Kulveer Rana, Sushil Sharma, Gautam Rawat, Alok Rawat, and Sachendra Parmar.

“All of them were accused of abusing, pushing, and misbehaving with the policemen deployed for security, causing injury, and damaging the police barrier and rope,” police said.

They said a case was also filed on charges of inciting religious sentiments, causing other damages, and disturbing peace. “Three of these accused were arrested on Saturday,” said an official.

Read More

  1. Tension In Uttarkashi, No Friday Prayers Held In Mosques
  2. Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn

Uttarkashi: Markets have reopened in Uttarkashi on Saturday, two days after the protest rally by a rightwing group against mosque construction triggered unrest in the district.

The ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday turned violent following clashes and stone-pelting, injuring 27 people, including policemen.

In response to the violence, the administration in the border district of Uttarakhand implemented Section 163, deploying police personnel at intersections to maintain order.

3 Persons Arrested For Violating Section 163

On Saturday, three persons, who are associated with a religious organisation were arrested for allegedly violating Section 163. Police said they tried to hold a press conference related to the dispute despite prohibitory orders.

Locals said the market reopening eased the tension in the area ahead of festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Provincial Industry Trade Board President Subhash Badoni expressed gratitude to everyone for their unity and asked them to resume work and keep their shops open until Diwali.

“Given the festival of Diwali, all units have been asked to keep their establishments open even on weekly closure from today till Diwali. However, markets opened at some places on Friday itself,” he said.

Over 200 People For Violence

After the ruckus in the rally of Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday over the mosque dispute, a case was filed against at least 208 people, including 8 named and 200 unknown people.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, Kulveer Rana, Sushil Sharma, Gautam Rawat, Alok Rawat, and Sachendra Parmar.

“All of them were accused of abusing, pushing, and misbehaving with the policemen deployed for security, causing injury, and damaging the police barrier and rope,” police said.

They said a case was also filed on charges of inciting religious sentiments, causing other damages, and disturbing peace. “Three of these accused were arrested on Saturday,” said an official.

Read More

  1. Tension In Uttarkashi, No Friday Prayers Held In Mosques
  2. Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARKASHIUTTARAKHANDUTTARKASHI MOSQUE DISPUTE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.