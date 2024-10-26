Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Three Arrested For Violating Prohibitory Orders; Over 200 Booked For Violence

Uttarkashi: Markets have reopened in Uttarkashi on Saturday, two days after the protest rally by a rightwing group against mosque construction triggered unrest in the district.
The ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday turned violent following clashes and stone-pelting, injuring 27 people, including policemen.
In response to the violence, the administration in the border district of Uttarakhand implemented Section 163, deploying police personnel at intersections to maintain order.
3 Persons Arrested For Violating Section 163
On Saturday, three persons, who are associated with a religious organisation were arrested for allegedly violating Section 163. Police said they tried to hold a press conference related to the dispute despite prohibitory orders.
Locals said the market reopening eased the tension in the area ahead of festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Provincial Industry Trade Board President Subhash Badoni expressed gratitude to everyone for their unity and asked them to resume work and keep their shops open until Diwali.
“Given the festival of Diwali, all units have been asked to keep their establishments open even on weekly closure from today till Diwali. However, markets opened at some places on Friday itself,” he said.
Over 200 People For Violence
After the ruckus in the rally of Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday over the mosque dispute, a case was filed against at least 208 people, including 8 named and 200 unknown people.
The accused were identified as Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, Kulveer Rana, Sushil Sharma, Gautam Rawat, Alok Rawat, and Sachendra Parmar.
“All of them were accused of abusing, pushing, and misbehaving with the policemen deployed for security, causing injury, and damaging the police barrier and rope,” police said.
They said a case was also filed on charges of inciting religious sentiments, causing other damages, and disturbing peace. “Three of these accused were arrested on Saturday,” said an official.
