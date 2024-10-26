ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Three Arrested For Violating Prohibitory Orders; Over 200 Booked For Violence

Collage of a market in Uttarkashi and policeman guarding the area ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: Markets have reopened in Uttarkashi on Saturday, two days after the protest rally by a rightwing group against mosque construction triggered unrest in the district.

The ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal on Thursday turned violent following clashes and stone-pelting, injuring 27 people, including policemen.

In response to the violence, the administration in the border district of Uttarakhand implemented Section 163, deploying police personnel at intersections to maintain order.

3 Persons Arrested For Violating Section 163

On Saturday, three persons, who are associated with a religious organisation were arrested for allegedly violating Section 163. Police said they tried to hold a press conference related to the dispute despite prohibitory orders.

Locals said the market reopening eased the tension in the area ahead of festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Provincial Industry Trade Board President Subhash Badoni expressed gratitude to everyone for their unity and asked them to resume work and keep their shops open until Diwali.