Three Arrested For Cheating On Pretext Of Bakrid Charity Shares In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown by the Habeeb Nagar Police of Hyderabad's South West Zone, three individuals have been apprehended for allegedly cheating numerous people under the pretext of delivering Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) charity shares, known as 'Qurbani Hissas'.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said that the fraud came to light after a complaint was received on June 17, 2024 by the Habeeb Nagar Police from Abdul Bari Rehan, a resident of Aghapura, Hyderabad. Rehan reported that he had paid Rs. 28,000 to KHIDMATH Foundation, operated by Nisar Ahmed, for 10 Qurbani Hissas ahead of the Bakrid festival. However, when the festival arrived, Ahmed failed to deliver the promised shares, prompting Rehan to investigate further, police said.

It is learnt that upon visiting the foundation's office at New Maliepally, Rehan discovered others who had similarly paid but had yet to receive their shares. It was revealed that Ahmed and his associates had collected substantial sums through online payments and cash from over 1,000 individuals for these shares.

Following the complaint, the Habeeb Nagar Police, under the leadership of Inspector T. Ram Babu and other officers, swiftly launched an investigation. They uncovered that the accused—identified as Mohd Nascer, Mohd Zafar Ahmed, and Mohd Ashfaq—had orchestrated the scam using a fake app and multiple collection points across Hyderabad.

During the arrests, police seized Rs 23 lakh in cash, a Lenovo Thinkpad laptop, a Kingston pen drive, and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused. Police said that the trio has been charged under sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), along with violations of the Information Technology Act and the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act 1999.

“The fraudulent scheme targeted the community during a significant religious festival, causing financial loss and disappointment among those seeking to fulfill their religious obligations. The swift action by the police has been welcomed by affected community members, who had placed their trust in the foundation,” added police.

Authorities have commended the Habeeb Nagar Police for their diligence and prompt response in apprehending the suspects. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the scam and identify any additional victims. The accused are set to face legal proceedings for their alleged fraudulent activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has assured that justice will be served, and appropriate measures will be taken to prevent such scams in the future.