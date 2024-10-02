ETV Bharat / state

Three Accused In Renukaswamy Murder Case Released On Bail In Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka): The three accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, who were lodged in Tumakuru district jail, were released on bail on Wednesday. The 15th accused, Karthik, the 16th accused, Kesavamurthy, and the 17th accused, Nikhil, were granted bail after being imprisoned for 10 days.

It is understood that they were granted bail and released after 10 days. They faced setbacks due to certain procedural issues to get released, sources said.

Upon their release, the accused told reporters, "We have already given statements to the Karnataka Police. The court will take care of everything. We will listen as the law says."

They, however, refused to answer any further questions from the media.