Three Accused In Renukaswamy Murder Case Released On Bail In Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka): The three accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, who were lodged in Tumakuru district jail, were released on bail on Wednesday. The 15th accused, Karthik, the 16th accused, Kesavamurthy, and the 17th accused, Nikhil, were granted bail after being imprisoned for 10 days.
It is understood that they were granted bail and released after 10 days. They faced setbacks due to certain procedural issues to get released, sources said.
Upon their release, the accused told reporters, "We have already given statements to the Karnataka Police. The court will take care of everything. We will listen as the law says."
They, however, refused to answer any further questions from the media.
Recently, three accused were granted conditional bail in connection with this case. While the CCH court granted bail to the 15th and 17th accused, Karthik and Nikhil Naik, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to the 16th accused in the case, Keshav Murthy.
The deceased Renuka Swamy, 33, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments on social media against actress Pavithra Gowda, the rumoured girlfriend of noted Kannada actor Darshan.
Along with Darshan, Pavithra and other accomplices were arrested by the Karnataka Police in the case. Darshan and Pavitra are in judicial custody and lodged in separate prisons in Karnataka.
Read More