Rahul Gandhi Claims Threat To His Life In Pune Court

Pune: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday apprised a court in Pune that he faces threat to life in view of his recent political battles and Satyaki Savarkar's defamation case against him.
He urged the special MP/MLA court, which is hearing the defamation case, to take notice of what he has described as grave apprehensions to his safety. During the hearing on the matter, Rahul's lawyer Milind Pawar gave the information in writing to the court.
For the last few days, Rahul has been raising the issue of vote rigging in various elections. A hearing was held in the special MP/MLA court in Pune against Rahul for allegedly defaming Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. D
Pawar told the court that Rahul as been fighting against the Election Commission for the last few days. He said during Rahul's speech in Parliament, two MPs had threatened him on the issue of Hindutva.
BJP leader Tarvinder Marwa had asked Rahul to behave else he would meet the same fate as his grandmother former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Pawar said. Also, another BJP leader had called Rahul a terrorist, he said.
Pawar claimed in the court that Rahul's life is in danger in the current political climate and considering the connections of the petitioner in the case, with the Godse family.
The court said it will next hear the case September 10. Satyaki, the great-grandson of Swatantryaveer Savarkar, had filed a complaint against Rahul in a Pune court citing Rahul's speech in London in which he said Savarkar had claimed in his book that he and his friends had beaten up a Muslim individual and that he was happy about it.
Satyaki has rejected the claim and said that there is no such mention in Savarkar's writings.
Also Read