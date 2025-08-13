ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Claims Threat To His Life In Pune Court

Pune: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday apprised a court in Pune that he faces threat to life in view of his recent political battles and Satyaki Savarkar's defamation case against him.

He urged the special MP/MLA court, which is hearing the defamation case, to take notice of what he has described as grave apprehensions to his safety. During the hearing on the matter, Rahul's lawyer Milind Pawar gave the information in writing to the court.

For the last few days, Rahul has been raising the issue of vote rigging in various elections. A hearing was held in the special MP/MLA court in Pune against Rahul for allegedly defaming Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. D

Pawar told the court that Rahul as been fighting against the Election Commission for the last few days. He said during Rahul's speech in Parliament, two MPs had threatened him on the issue of Hindutva.

BJP leader Tarvinder Marwa had asked Rahul to behave else he would meet the same fate as his grandmother former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Pawar said. Also, another BJP leader had called Rahul a terrorist, he said.