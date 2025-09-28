ETV Bharat / state

Dog Bite Cases Surge in Jharkhand, Raising Rabies Concerns

Doctors urge awareness, vaccination, and quick response to prevent rabies, as over 30,000 dog bite cases have been reported in Jharkhand this year.

Representational Images (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 28, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

Ranchi: On World Rabies Day, health officials in Jharkhand raised an alarm over a steep rise in dog bite cases across the state. This has fuelled fears among people of increased rabies risk.

According to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), over 30,000 people have been bitten by dogs in Jharkhand this year, till August 2025 alone. “Since 2021, approximately 150,000 residents have been affected, and four have died due to rabies during that period,” IDSP said.

Dr Bimalesh Kumar Singh, president of the Jharkhand State Health Services Association, corroborated the official data, saying that dog bite cases are steadily rising in several districts. “Even after getting a dog bite, rabies can be prevented if the injured person seeks timely vaccination rather than resorting to traditional or superstitious remedies,” Dr Singh, who is also deputy superintendent at Ranchi Sadar Hospital, said.

A man getting Anti-Rabies vaccine shot at a clinic in Jharkhand. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, official data revealed that rabies deaths have been reported annually in the state over the past three years, including the one in Ramgarh (2023), one in Bokaro (2024), and two this year, in Garhwa and Hazaribagh.

Dr Singh emphasised that rabies vaccines are available 24/7 at government health centres. He urged citizens to remain alert, particularly when bitten by animals such as dogs, cats, monkeys, or jackals. “The goal is zero rabies deaths, and that is achievable through awareness and immediate action,” he added.

S.NoDistrictDog Bite Cases in 2021Dog Bite Cases in 2022Dog Bite Cases in 2023Dog Bite Cases in 2024Dog Bite Cases in 2025Availability of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV)
Bokaro15506661817220218939432
Chatra18942188214608245458
Deoghar14514202081243191018164
Dhanbad131284112519265539279
Dumka1206625987064553785
Garhwa33278994254258327161011
Giridih90416273878582924961018
Godda13762494289969795693
Gumla17412515313728014316
Hazaribagh257911864144601939582132
Jamtara36115179885958713504
peg14874725436321512348
Koderma11924411643211315572570
Latehar332335514261765242325475
Lohardaga2981155295119915423769
Pakur3600077629596363
Palamu1186287263324765453
West Singhbhum177154322129896300
East Singhbhum2596791553341822232472
Ramgarh1563683568368932553850
Ranchi57422203658988445852
Sahibganj8416058894158810210
Seraikela171724338913153463
Simdega10571552269251114300
Total3170810441312514387433251172217

World Rabies Day, observed globally on September 28, aims to raise global awareness about rabies and puts a spotlight on the efforts for the elimination of the deadly yet preventable disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the majority of rabies cases occur in Asia and Africa, with India alone accounting for nearly 30–35% of global rabies deaths. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan report the highest cases.

Dr Harish Chandra, an internal medicine physician, stresses the urgency of this year’s theme: “End Rabies Now.” “About 90% of human rabies cases are due to infected dog bites, though other animals like cats, monkeys, and bats can also transmit the virus. Rabies can also spread if infected saliva enters open wounds or mucous membranes,” he said.

People waiting outside Anti-Rabies clinic in Jharkhand. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Chandra urged people to take immediate medical action after any animal bite, clean the wound with Dettol and water, and then get a full anti-rabies vaccine course. “One should not rely on myths or witchcraft,” he said.

Common myths include that only dogs transmit rabies, which is false, as many animals can. Another common myth is that only bites spread rabies, which is also false, as saliva contact with wounds also poses a risk.

