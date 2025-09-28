ETV Bharat / state

Dog Bite Cases Surge in Jharkhand, Raising Rabies Concerns

Ranchi: On World Rabies Day, health officials in Jharkhand raised an alarm over a steep rise in dog bite cases across the state. This has fuelled fears among people of increased rabies risk.

According to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), over 30,000 people have been bitten by dogs in Jharkhand this year, till August 2025 alone. “Since 2021, approximately 150,000 residents have been affected, and four have died due to rabies during that period,” IDSP said.

Dr Bimalesh Kumar Singh, president of the Jharkhand State Health Services Association, corroborated the official data, saying that dog bite cases are steadily rising in several districts. “Even after getting a dog bite, rabies can be prevented if the injured person seeks timely vaccination rather than resorting to traditional or superstitious remedies,” Dr Singh, who is also deputy superintendent at Ranchi Sadar Hospital, said.

A man getting Anti-Rabies vaccine shot at a clinic in Jharkhand. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, official data revealed that rabies deaths have been reported annually in the state over the past three years, including the one in Ramgarh (2023), one in Bokaro (2024), and two this year, in Garhwa and Hazaribagh.