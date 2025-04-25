Patna Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat, Security Heightened2

Patna: The Patna Civil Court on Friday received a bomb threat through e-mail after which security was tightened on the court premises and across the city.

Police personnel along with bomb disposal and canine squads searched the court premises post the threat even as security has been increased at all three gates. The e-mail stated, "Judge Saab, Pahalgam was the last straw. Today's operation took only 6 days, but it took more than 6 months to prepare the minds of the jihadis. Intelligence confirms that an RDX-based improvised explosive device IED has been secretly planted on your court premises. The device has been programmed to explode at 14:30 this afternoon."

The threat caused a stir as personnel from Pirbahor police station along with Town ASP rushed to the spot. "Every corner of the court is being scanned so that any kind of untoward incident can be prevented. Every individual is being searched. All vehicles are also being searched. Along with this, the court premises are also being searched by the dog squad and bomb disposal team," said Diksha, Town SDPO.

Advocate Rishikesh Narayan Singh said, "We came to know of a threat to blow up the court through e-mail. The police are checking everyone and all vehicles to leave nothing to chance." After the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Patna police is on high alert. Bihar's DGP had recently issued instructions to enhance security on all borders of the state.