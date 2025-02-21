Mumbai Police Receive Threat Mails To Blow Up Deputy CM Shinde's Car; FIR Filed, Probe On

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday received mails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said. According to the official, mails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the morning, after which a probe began in the case.

"The IP address of the sender is being tracked. All angles are being probed," the official informed. A senior Mumbai police official had earlier said a threat call had been received. Hours after the mails, an FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 351(3) - criminal intimidation -- and 353(2) - statements conducing to public mischief, a senior official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added. The opposition parties, meanwhile, attacked the state government over the law and order situation. A threat to Shinde has created doubt among people about whether law and order exists in the country, said Congress MLC Satej Patil.

The deputy CM must be given appropriate security, Patil added. What happens to the common man if the deputy chief minister gets a death threat, questioned NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.