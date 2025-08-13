I-Day 2025 Celebrations: Guwahati Women Stitch Tricolour With Pride Despite Meagre Pay

Guwahati: In a modest workshop at the Assam State Khadi and Village Industries Board in Chandmari, the rhythmic hum of sewing machines has been constant for decades. For the women working here, each stitch is an act of devotion. They say their labour is a love for the tricolour, and not for the wages it brings.

For almost 35-40 years, women like Thunu Barman of Basistha have arrived daily to sew the national flag. The work begins long before the country starts counting down to Independence Day or Republic Day. Months ahead, bolts of khadi cloth are cut, measured and stitched into the iconic saffron, white and green bands, with the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra carefully printed in the centre.

Stitching of national flag for India's Independence Day celebrations (ETV Bharat)

"I joined in 1980, and since then I have stitched thousands of flags, big and small," Thunu recalls, her hands moving swiftly over the fabric. "This is not just work for me. When I see the flags we have stitched fluttering proudly in the sky, I feel a deep sense of pride. No hardship can take that away."

Working alongside her are six other women including Sabita, Charu, Tulsi and others, along with two men, all bound by the same quiet patriotism. For this year's Independence Day, they have collectively produced around 6000 flags over the last three months.

Making of flags for India's Independence Day celebrations (ETV Bharat)

Yet, the financial reality is stark. The women are paid by the piece, earning enough for small personal expenses but not enough to run a household. "We cannot feed our families with this money," admits Thunu. "But we continue, year after year, because this work means something more than just income."

Sabita Deka, who has been part of this craft for nearly 40 years, echoes similar sentiments. "We also stitch other khadi items, but the flag is special. You feel proud, no matter how small the role, to be connected to it."

Making of flags for India's Independence Day celebrations (ETV Bharat)

According to Prakash Mahanta, Marketing Officer at the Khadi Board, the demand for flags is far higher during Independence Day than during Republic Day. "This year, we aimed to produce flags worth Rs 25 lakh in different sizes. About Rs 20 lakh worth has already been sent to 25 Khadi outlets across Assam, as well as to government departments and district commissioners' offices. Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 4700, from small car flags to large ceremonial ones," he says.

Stitching of national flag for India's Independence Day celebrations (ETV Bharat)

For these women, making flags is more than just a seasonal work. The process is dealt with care, carefully aligning the colours, making sure the Ashok Chakra's 24 spokes are precise, and then folding each finished flag with respect. They know these flags will soon fly at schools, offices, homes and on vehicles across Assam, stirring the same pride in others that has kept them at the sewing tables for so many years.