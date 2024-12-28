Tripura Human Rights Body Seeks Report On Probe Into Minor's Gangrape From State DGP

Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has sought a report on investigation into the gang rape of a minor girl in the state from the Director General of Police. The DGP has been asked to submit the report to THRC and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by January 13.

Complaint received from Tamil Nadu



A resident of Tamil Nadu, in an email had lodged a complaint with the NHRC over the incident. "In the e-mail, NHRC was requested to take suo-motu cognizance in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in Tripura. The e-mail states the incident took place on December 13 at Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. A minor girl was gang raped after she was abducted from near her house by two people”, a report of THRC reads.



Victim raped by five people

The report further states the accused persons first took the victim to a rubber plantation, where, three others joined them in raping her. “Later, they dropped the victim at her home late at night. The accused were identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18) and Jiban Tripura (21). The report states the complaint was duly lodged by the mother of the victim at Manpathor police outpost under the jurisdiction of Shantirbazar Police under South Tripura district.

The THRC stated since the incident amounts to human rights violation of a minor, a copy of the e-mail along with a copy of the complaint may be sent to DGP, Tripura with a direction to conduct an inquiry and to submit a report which should be submitted within three weeks (January 13). “A copy of this order may also be communicated to the Secretary, NHRC”, it added.



