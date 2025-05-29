By Arif Bashir Wani

Budgam: Amid scorching summer heat, thousands of sheep wait in open fields of Budgam, hungry and overheated, with little grass to feed on. Every year, shepherds and nomads like Bakerwals move their herds to the upper mountains to graze them in the cool and grassy pastures of Kashmir. But the government denied them access to annual migration this year due to security reasons, post the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent armed confrontations between India and Pakistan. The situation disrupted their age-old practice and made their livestock vulnerable.

The challenges of the herders in keeping their livestock healthy and well-fed increased further, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a severe heatwave this month in the valley. Experts say that the overheating makes the sheep and goats sick and even leads to their death.

“The livestock are also exposed to the threat from wild animals hiding in the thick bushes. They also attack the sheep indiscriminately in the darkness of the night, tearing them apart and killing many,” they said.

Thousands Of Livestock Stranded In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam As Migration To Cooler Pastures Is Denied Post Pahalgam Attack (ETV Bharat)

Abdul Rehman, a local shepherd in the Doodhpathri area of Budgam district, said they were facing huge difficulties at the moment as their sheep and goats are not getting enough grass to eat. “We are grazing more than twenty thousand sheep and goats in this small field. We requested the higher authorities to take an immediate decision so that we can move our livestock to the upper pastures (Bahaks) and avoid further loss, but they turned a deaf ear towards our pleas,” he alleged.

Another shepherd, Bashir Ahmed Chopan, said that their chosen places were in the pastures located above the mountains where they migrate every year with livestock and families so that animals are provided with ample fodder. “It's easy to keep an eye on our sheep in these valleys. There is less danger of wild animals as compared to the lower areas,” he said.

Chopan claimed that authorities had also put restrictions in Doodhpathri this year, as shepherds are allowed to graze the herd only during the day, and they have to return at night. “This is quite difficult for us, because we are not allowed to stay here,” he said.

“The dust that rises while bringing and taking the sheep makes our animals sick, so we request the district administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to let us go to our pastures,” he appealed.

Muhammad Ashraf Bajad, who has been rearing livestock since his childhood, said that this year the intensity of the heat has also increased significantly, due to which the sheep and goats get sick and die. “No team has been sent here by the sheep husbandry and animal husbandry departments so that the sick animals can be treated,” he alleged.

Thousands Of Livestock Stranded In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam As Migration To Cooler Pastures Is Denied Post Pahalgam Attack (ETV Bharat)

Bajad said that the shepherds were unable to earn their living, making the sheep owners upset with them. “We have so far failed to convince the government to allow us to transport the livestock to the pastures in the upper mountains, due to which owners will not even pay us wages,” he claimed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Budgam, Muhammed Maroof Shah, said, “We have brought this issue to the notice of the district administration, SSP Budgam and DC Budgam. They will take a final decision on this matter soon. Till then, they should graze their sheep in the orchards so that they can also get grass and get relief from the intense heat,” he said.

Shah further said that the department was in touch with all the Gujjars, Bakarwals, and shepherds and were talking to them and had also written to the district administration about this. “We have also issued an advisory to all the sheep and goat herders on how to herd their sheep,” he said.

The herders were not allowed to go to the pastures located above the mountains due to security reasons amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator. In response, the Indian defence forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, in which over 100 terrorists were neutralised.