ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Gather To Pay Respects To Marxist Veteran V S Achuthanandan

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of people, including senior citizens, youngsters, women, and students, thronged the busy road in front of the old AKG Centre here to catch a final glimpse of Marxist veteran V S Achuthanandan, whose body was brought there following his demise at a private hospital on Monday.

Despite the late hour, the former party headquarters witnessed an unprecedented rush, as ordinary citizens and party workers gathered to pay their last respects when his body was placed there for the first public homage.

Many were visibly emotional, recalling fond memories of the leader. Several could be seen raising their fists in a red salute, a mark of respect to the lifelong Communist.

Police and party leaders faced a tough time managing the huge crowd as thousands waited outside the building for their turn to pay homage. Senior party leaders from the district had made arrangements to ensure a smooth and respectful farewell for the public inside the office.

Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist figures and a central presence in Kerala’s political history, died on Monday at the age of 101. The veteran leader passed away at 3.20 pm while undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of Pattom SUT Hospital, according to an official bulletin issued by the hospital.

He had been under treatment since June 23, following a cardiac arrest. A founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Achuthanandan was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice.