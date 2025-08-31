Mathura: Devotees from across the country flocked to the historic village of Rawal in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark Radha Ashtami, celebrating what believers consider the 5,253rd birth anniversary of Radha Rani, the beloved of Lord Krishna.

This day is celebrated as a festival in the temples of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Rawal, and Maant. Thousands of pilgrims arrived at the sacred village of Rawal, regarded as the birthplace of Radha Rani, to participate in the grand festivities. The highlight of the celebration was a grand ritual bathing ceremony featuring panchamrit crafted from more than 125 kilograms of sacred ingredients.

Thousands Gather In Mathura To Celebrate Radha Ashtami (PTI)

Despite heavy rainfall throughout the morning, the devotion of pilgrims remained unwavering. Many had travelled from distant places and begun arriving the previous night to secure their place for the auspicious occasion.

The main ceremony commenced at 5:00 AM when the deity's idol was ceremonially placed on an ornate silver platform decorated with an eight-petaled lotus design. Hundreds of litres of milk, yoghurt, honey, sugar, and holy Ganga water were used for the abhishek ritual.

Comprehensive security measures were put in place by the authorities to manage the massive gathering safely. "Radha Ashtami is celebrated on Ashtami of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month," a local pandit said. "She was born to Vrishbhanu Gop and his wife Kirti”. (With inputs from agencies).