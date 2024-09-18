ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Gather In Bihar's Gaya For Pitru Paksha Fair, Seek Ancestors' Salvation

Gaya (Bihar): The Pitru Paksha fair commenced in Gaya on Tuesday, attracting lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. On the second day of the fair, followers performed the sacred ritual of bathing in the Phalguni river and offering Pind Daan Shraddha with kheer balls on the riverbanks.

According to Hindu tradition, performing Pind Daan with kheer balls on the Phalgu riverbanks ensures the satisfaction and salvation of ancestors across generations. The Phalgu river, considered sacred and filled with the fragrance of Lord Vishnu's body, holds great significance in Gaya, the city of Moksha.

Devotees followed the ritualistic process, beginning with a bath in the Phalgu River, followed by the Shraddha Pind Daan ceremony with kheer balls on the riverbanks. This ancient practice is believed to liberate the entire clan and grant ancestors salvation.

The Pitru Paksha fair features provisions for Pind Daan and Tarpan on different days and altars. The fair's organisers have arranged to accommodate the vast influx of pilgrims seeking salvation for their ancestors.