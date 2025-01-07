Ajmer: Thousands of devotees thronged the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti on the concluding day of the saint's 813th 'Urs' (death anniversary) in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday.

Khadim Syed Qutubuddin Saki at the shrine said that on the fifth day of the Urs on Monday, after 8 o'clock in the night, the devotees start washing the dargah themselves with 'kewda' and rose water. Although the ritual is performed on the sixth day, it was preponed by a day as many devotees have to return home on the fifth day of the Urs itself, he said.

On the concluding day 'Chhathi', the ritual of 'Chota Kul' is also performed at the dargah marking the conclusion of the Urs. On the morning of Chhathi, the Jannati Darwaza, which opens four times a year, will also be closed for the devotees.

Thousands Attend 813th Urs Of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti In Rajasthan's Ajmer (ETV Bharat)

Not only the dargah, all the roads and lanes around the dargah were packed with devotees for a kilometer. The process of pilgrims washing the dargah continued till late night on Monday. On Tuesday, the process of sprinkling water continued till the afternoon of the sixth day.

On the occasion of Urs, thousands of pilgrims reached the dargah to sprinkle water. Barricades were put up to control the crowd in Dargah Bazaar, Nala Bazaar, Andar Kot, Panni Gram Chowk. A large number of pilgrims were also present in the traditional 'mehfil' held under the chairmanship of Dargah Diwan in the Mehfil Khana of the dargah. Sufiana Kalam and traditional Qawwalis were presented by Shahi Qawwals in the 'mehfil' till late night on Monday.