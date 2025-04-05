UP's Transport Dept Cracks The Whip On Illegal E-Rickshaws, 278 Vehicles Seized In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched a special campaign against unauthorised and illegal e-rickshaws.

As per records, in Ghaziabad, around 25,509 e-rickshaws are registered with the Transport Department, out of which about 2,000 do not have a valid fitness certificate. When a registered e-rickshaw is involved in traffic violation, the Transport Department takes action against the owner or driver by issuing challans and imposing fines. However, it becomes difficult for the Department to take action against unregistered e-rickshaws plying on the roads as their records are not available with the RTOs.

The price of an e-rickshaw ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh. People buy e-rickshaws from authorized companies and operate them after registering the vehicles with the RTO.. But several companies manufacture e-rickshaws illegally by using old parts and the price of such vehicles is 50 per cent less than the legal ones. Assembled e-rickshaws cannot be registered with the Transport Department as they are manufactured in local workshops and adequate documents are not available for them. The State's Transport Department is now taking action against unauthorized e-rickshaws plying illegally on roads.

RTO (Enforcement) D Singh Gaur said action is being taken at the ground level by five teams of the Transport Department in Ghaziabad. On the fourth day of the statewide enforcement campaign against illegal, unregistered, e-rickshaws operated by minor drivers, a total of 30 vehicles were challaned and 19 e-rickshaws seized in Ghaziabad. As part of the campaign which started on April 1, so far 429 vehicles have been challaned and 278 seized in Ghaziabad division. The campaign will continue till April 30, and strict action will be taken against e-rickshaws running without forms, licence, fitness or registration, Gaur said.