Death Penalty For Religious Conversion Of Girls Soon, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said his government would make a provision for death penalty for religious conversion of girls.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Convention Centre here to mark International Women's Day, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to introduce death penalty for religious conversion of girls. He said that the government is making changes to the existing conversion law and soon death penalty will be introduced in it for culprits. Recently, several cases related to conversion have come to light in the state. The government is bringing new provisions to take strict action on such cases so that forced conversion can be completely stopped, he said.

Several women social workers were honoured for their contributions to the society at the programme. Madhuri Moje was given the Rashtramata Padmavati Award for the year 2023. Madhura had brought to light the plight of a 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a 75-year-old man. She collected evidence against the man and registered a case with police. She was presented a shawl, coconut, citation and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

In his address, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said a programme is being organized in RCPV Naronha Academy regarding women's rights and equality. UNO representatives, representatives of six countries and experts from other states of the country are participating in this programme being held under the Safe City, Safe Public Places. He said the police is making every possible effort to provide justice to women.