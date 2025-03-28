Those Politicizing Disha Salian Case Should Be Ashamed, says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai- Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday refused to comment on the postmortem report of Disha Salian which states she died of fatal head injuries after falling from the 14th floor of a building.

However, Raut hit back at Disha's family advising her father not to politicise the matter. "When Disha Salian's family had financial problems or was she depressed. That's her family's issue. We don't want to do politics on it", Raut said. He said those indulging in politics over the issue should be ashamed of themselves. "They want to defame the Thackeray family. They should be ashamed of doing such dirty politics," the senior leader said.

Raut said Balasaheb Thackeray is a national hero and such souls do not belong to one person or one family. He said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supporters use Balasaheb for their advantage. "If Balasaheb had been alive, Eknath Shinde and his people would have been thrashed outside Matoshree," he said.

On Kunal Kamra controversy, Raut said Shinde's supporters want to eliminate the comedian. "There is freedom of speech and expression in this country. If someone has made a statement that hurts you, there is law it. Cases can be filed for defamatory statements," he said. Raut said such state of affairs show there is Taliban rule in Maharashtra. "You call it a Hindu nation, but you punish those you do not like like it is done in an Islamic nation. Do you know what punishment is given to traitors according to Islamic law? You should go to Afghanistan and Iran and see. A traitor is beaten 100 times in the open in a public square, on the back. If you want to punish Kunal Kamra as per Taliban law, then you should lash him 100 times according to Islamic method and then hang him. We should follow the rule of freedom of expression," he said.