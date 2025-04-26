Those In Power Must Work For People: TVK President Vijay

Coimbatore: Power is all about votes and those in power must work for people, said president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Vijay.

Speaking at a two-day meeting of Coimbatore polling station agents of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Party at a private college campus in the Kurumbapalayam area of ​​Sathyamangalam Road here, he said, "Power is all about votes. What we are going to do after we come to power is important." He said the objective of the seminar is to discuss ways to connect with people. "Many people could have come to power by telling lies to people. I did not come here for that. That will not happen anymore. I will not let it happen, he added.

Vijay exhorted the polling station agents to fight for people and fulfill their ambitions. Earlier, agents started arriving at the seminar from 11 am. A few of them argue with security guards, saying may agents were not allowed to enter the seminar hall despite having identity cards. TVK General Secretary Anand tried to mediate between the agents and the security guards near the second entrance but was injured after he got stuck in a barricade wire. He was immediately administered first aid at the venue.

Vijay arrived at Coimbatore airport at 11 am and was given a grand welcome by party members. However, fans and party members following his car caused accidents at various places in the town in which 10 people were injured.

This apart, hundreds of fans parked their two-wheelers on the side of the road in front of the hotel where Vijay was staying, causing a heavy traffic jam. On the first day, more than 8,000 booth polling station agents from Erode, Namakkal and Salem districts participated.