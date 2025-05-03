For First Time In 500 Years, No Ghazi Miyan Fair To Be Held At UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: For the first time in 500 years, the administration has not accorded permission for organising a fair at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi's dargah this year.

The fair was slated to be held in the district from May 15 to June 15. According to the administration, the decision was taken to maintain peace in view of the ongoing protests against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Waqf Act, etc. Hindu outfits have been opposing the fair as they consider Masood Ghazi a foreign invader.

As per reports, around 15 lakh Hindu and Muslim devotees were expected to visit the fair. However, the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) sent a 12-page report to Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil and DIG Amit Pathak. Based on the report, City Magistrate Shalini Prabhakar refused to give permission for the fair. She said permission for the fair has not been given on the orders of the District Magistrate. "The decision has been taken to maintain peace and order," she said.

The LIU report sent from Bahraich states that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has been opposing the Waqf Bill. There have been violent protests in Murshidabad in West Bengal over the issue. This apart, people are angry over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It may be tough to handle protests at the fair venue, it stated.

The report further states Hindu organizations consider Syed Salar Masood Ghazi a foreign invader. "They are already irked over organizing a fair in the name of Ghazi Miyan," it said, adding even locals are not in favour of organising the the fair.

The members of the Dargah Committee said till now no meeting has been held by the district administration regarding the fair. Due to this, temporary shops, swings, circuses and other means of entertainment outside the Dargah have not been allowed.

After the death of Masood Ghazi in 1034 AD, his tomb was built in Bahraich. In 1250 AD, the tomb was built here by the Sultan of Delhi Nasiruddin Mahmud. In the 13th century, during the rule of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, African traveler Ibn Battuta came to Bahraich. Later, the tomb was given the recognition of a Dargah. During the fair of Ghazi Miyan, a procession starts from Deva Sharif. On the day, Hindus celebrate the victory festival of Maharaja Suheldev.

Salar Masood Ghazi was born in Ajmer in the 11th century. He was Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew and was also the commander of his army. Ghaznavi attacked India in 1001 AD. He also carried out many other attacks after in the country. He looted the Somnath temple in Gujarat. Masood Ghazi reached Bahraich-Shravasti around 1030-31. He fought a battle with the local king Suheldev and was killed. Ghazi was buried in Bahraich.