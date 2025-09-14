This Man Performs Last Rites Of Unidentified Bodies In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Social worker Jaspal Singh Pali has performed funerals for more than 3,000 unidentified bodies and will immerse 400 ashes in the Ganga during Pitru Paksha.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: It is believed that if the ashes of the deceased are immersed in holy water during Pitru Paksha, their souls attain salvation. However, one will be stunned by seeing the over 400 pots containing ashes hanging in a room at Ramghat crematorium in the Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Forgotten by their successors, these ashes will be immersed as per rituals by Jaspal Singh Pali, a social worker who has performed the last rites of over 3,000 unidentified bodies to date. In 2011, he founded the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nishwarth Seva Samiti, which cremates the unidentified bodies that come to the district hospital or mortuary. It also helps those families who are unable to perform the last rites of their relatives due to financial constraints.
"Our work is not only restricted to the last rites of unidentified bodies, as we organise blood donation camps, fetch water for cattle, and extend help to the needy," Pali said.
Pali believes that every human being has the right to a dignified farewell after life, as he considers every unidentified body as his own family. Pali said his NGO has performed the last rites of about 3,000 unidentified bodies. Every year, during Pitru Paksha, Pali and his team collect the ashes of unidentified dead bodies to immerse them in Farrukhabad with full rituals. This year too, his organisation has immersed the ashes of 70 unidentified bodies.
Funeral priest Shiv Prakash said, "These bones have been hanging here for about three years. If they are immersed in the Ganga during Pitru Paksha, these souls will attain salvation."
Due to his effortless service, the people of Lakhimpur Kheri say, 'those who have no one, their Pali is the sardar'. "God has chosen me for this work. It is due to God's grace that I can do this. I believe humanity is the biggest religion," Pali said.
