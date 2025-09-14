ETV Bharat / state

This Man Performs Last Rites Of Unidentified Bodies In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: It is believed that if the ashes of the deceased are immersed in holy water during Pitru Paksha, their souls attain salvation. However, one will be stunned by seeing the over 400 pots containing ashes hanging in a room at Ramghat crematorium in the Sadar Kotwali area of ​​​​Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Forgotten by their successors, these ashes will be immersed as per rituals by Jaspal Singh Pali, a social worker who has performed the last rites of over 3,000 unidentified bodies to date. In 2011, he founded the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nishwarth Seva Samiti, which cremates the unidentified bodies that come to the district hospital or mortuary. It also helps those families who are unable to perform the last rites of their relatives due to financial constraints.

"Our work is not only restricted to the last rites of unidentified bodies, as we organise blood donation camps, fetch water for cattle, and extend help to the needy," Pali said.