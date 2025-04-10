'This Isn't Nagaland But Tamil Nadu': VCK Leader Thirumavalavan's Dig At Governor Ravi

Chennai: Days after the Supreme Court's verdict put clear limits to gubernatorial powers, setting a timeframe for governors to act on Bills passed by state Assemblies and pulled up Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for reserving 10 Bills for the President’s consideration, Viduthalai Siruthaigal Party (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan took a dig at the governor, saying he could not get away this time with what he did in Nagaland.



Thirumavalavan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the state secretariat. The Supreme Court took exception to Ravi’s conduct after finding it 'unconstitutional' on Tuesday. The apex court slammed his inaction on 10 crucial Bills for months together before referring them to the President soon after they were re-passed by the State Legislature.

Thirumavalavan also congratulated Stalin upon getting the court's verdict in his favour. "Governors like RN Ravi can no longer impose pressure on the states ruled by non-BJP parties. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that will teach them a lesson that they cannot interfere in the state governance,' he told media.

'A slap on the face'

He continued, "The verdict given by the Supreme Court is a welcome one and could not have come at a well-suited time. It has become a topic of discussion across India. Governor R.N. Ravi had kept 10 bills that needed to be approved on hold without approving them."

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government filed a case in the Supreme Court against Ravi. Based on that, the Supreme Court pulled up the governor and observed that there was no other option than making bills into law.

According to the leader, the Supreme Court's verdict is a 'slap on the face of RN Ravi' and has taught him a lesson. He said Ravi, who grew up in the RSS background, believed that by creating such obstacles, he can cripple the functioning of the DMK government.

"Now, it is proved that Tamil Nadu is not the right place for him. Governor Ravi must have realised that he can't do here what he did in Nagaland. This is a great victory for the Chief Minister and the people of Tamil Nadu, "Thirumavalavan said.

AIADMK losing people's support for BJP's sake

By not participating in the NEET all-party meeting, AIADMK is distancing itself from the people of Tamil Nadu, he said. "AIADMK is losing the support of the people of Tamil Nadu to please the BJP. The party should explain what a state government can do. We have told the Chief Minister that the NEET exemption bill should be passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly again," Thirumavalavan said.

'Palaniswami speaking in frustration'

When asked whether Edappadi Palaniswami had said that DMK alliance parties would be blown with the wind, Thirumavalavan said that was an expression of frustration. "Palaniswami is speaking in frustration."