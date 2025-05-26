'This Is The Time We Need Peace': Border Residents Begin Paddy Season Amid Fragile Peace In Jammu

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Even though the recent tensions between India and Pakistan have somehow been defused thanks to the US brokered ceasefire, the fragile peace has kept the farmers of the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir on tenterhooks fearing any untoward incident will ruin their paddy season.

The farmers have already begun their preparations for the paddy season with nursery preparations where seeds are sown first before transplanting them into the paddy fields.

They are mostly dependent on the labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir which comes from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and are available at lower rates as compared to the local labourers who charge more.

But the recent shelling from across the International Border (IB) has cast a shadow on the upcoming season as farmers fear that any fresh skirmishes will destroy the season.

Vinay Sharma, a farmer of Pargwal area of Akhnoor said they have begun the preparations with seeds already sown in the nursery and fields are being prepared.

Paddy fields being prepared for sowing season in Pargwal area along IB in Jammu district. (ETV Bharat)

“This is the time we require peace on the borders so that labourers can perform their work without any disturbances,” he said.

According to Sharma, most of the labourers are from UP and Bihar and many of them had fled due to the recent shelling from Pakistan forces. Though some of them have returned, if any untoward incident occurs again, they will not be back anymore, he said.

“Due to their presence the cost of sowing is within reach. For example if the cost of sowing per square foot is Rs 10, in absence of labourers from UP and Bihar, It will go beyond Rs 100," claimed Sharma, who has paddy fields located along the IB.

Pargwal area was one of the worst affected areas of Jammu district in the recent intense shelling from Pakistan and people had to shift to safer places to save their lives.

"We are dependent on roads to carry everything to the fields and farmers and labourers always remain on the radar of the enemy forces. Any small fire from across the border means halting the work in the fields and we can't afford this now," Sharma added.

Jammu district produces one of the best Basmati rice of India and has got a GI Tag as well for its aroma some time back. Mostly in the border belt of Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh and adjoining areas, the export quality rice is grown and overall paddy is cultivated on around 60000 hectares of land in Jammu plains from Chhamb area of Akhnoor up to Kathua.

More than half of the area is fed by the water from the Ranbir Canal which has its origin from the river Chenab near Akhnoor. Others are dependent on the electric pumps installed on the fields and they can't afford to leave the pumps unattended. They require 24x7 monitoring of their fields for better results and they can't afford to have a day off in any circumstances.

In the R S Pura area, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed and believe that they can't trust Pakistani forces anymore.

"Already there are restrictions in going beyond the fence installed near the IB. Many of our fields are situated beyond the fence and we are treading cautiously. Within a few days we will have no option but to start the work on those fields as well and we pray that peace continues to prevail," said Nitu Sharma, a farmer from the border belt of R S Pura.