This Is Hindustan, Country Of Hindus, If Colour Splashes On Holi...Tolerate It: Anil Vij

Ambala: Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij said one should have the patience to tolerate if colours get splashed on him during Holi festival because this is a country of Hindus.

"This is Hindustan, which means a place of Hindus. If you are living in Hindustans and Hindus celebrate their festival with great pomp, then you should tolerate if any colour splashes on you. Residing in Hindustan, you should have the patience to tolerate if colour splashes on Holi," Vij said without naming any community.

Explaining his statement, the Haryana minister said, "Now, if it rains outside those who don't want to get wet should remain at their houses. If you go out, then a your clothes may get wet. This has to be tolerated. I do not play Holi so I stay at home".

Earlier a statement of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary had evoked controversy. He had said that Friday prayers or 'Jumma Namaaz' comes 52 times a year, while Holi is celebrated only once a year. Chaudhary had appealed to the people of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at home if they feel bad in case colours are splashed on them during Holi festivities.

With Friday prayers timing coinciding with Holi celebrations, security arrangements have been made in several places including Sambhal. Mosques have been covered with tarpaulin so that the structures do not get coloured and Friday prayers have also been rescheduled to 2.30 pm. Police conducted flag marches and appealed people to maintain peace.