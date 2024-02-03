Punjab: School for just one student, lone teacher says all facilities provided

Bathinda (Punjab): Ever heard of a school with just one student and one teacher? A government primary school in Punjab's Bathinda, with all the facilities is dedicated to just one child with only one teacher teaching him. This unique school is located in village Kothe Budh Singh Wala in Bathinda. The teacher says that the villagers prefer sending their children to private schools as they feel the quality of education is better there.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sarabjit Kaur, the lone teacher here said, "I joined this school in May last year and since then I have been teaching just one student. Even though the population of this village is around 350, but just one student has been coming to this school for the last three years. When I inquired about this, I got to know that the villagers prefer sending their children to private schools."

Kaur further said, "I have tried convincing the villagers and even the village heads but all in vain. They all feel that their children will get better exposure in a private school in comparison to government schools. But this is not true. Our school provides all the facilities. Mid-day meal is prepared here everyday even for one student."

Kaur also said, "Education Department also organizes regular camps to make the villagers aware about the facilities provided in a government school, but they show no interest. It has been almost eight months since I joined this school, but no one ever came to take admission here."

"I have only been teaching one student. This does not limit the child's education as the authorities are willing to run the school even though they have only a single student," Kaur added.

Bhinder Singh, the student said, "I am the only student in this school. I have been studying here alone since last three years. I have tried convincing my friends several times to take admission in this school but they all think that they can study better in a private school. I like this school. I am provided with all the benefits here."

Deputy District Education Officer Mahinder Pal said, "We make sure that all the facilities must be provided in this school even for just one school. We also create awareness among villagers regarding the quality of education given in government schools so that the school gets more admissions."