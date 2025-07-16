ETV Bharat / state

This Bihar Village Found A Unique Way To Combat Drug Addiction

Bhagalpur: The residents of Kulkulia Saidpur village here in Bihar have found a unique and effective way to curb the menace of drug addiction in the area. They have installed a drop gate for the round-the-clock surveillance to stop and interrogate suspected persons during evening hours.

Villagers have also formed teams to guard the drop gate during the day and at night. And to track the duty roster, a register is maintained.

“Many drug addicts were coming and going in the village at night. They would consume banned substances, including brown sugar. To stop such unwanted elements from entering the village, we have installed a drop gate,” said Satyendra Mandal, a villager.

Vijay Mandal, another villager, said residents stand guard at the drop gate and stop suspicious people from entering the village.

This Bihar Village Found A Unique Vigil To Combat Drug Addiction (ETV Bharat)

“As soon as a suspect enters the village, we drop the gate. We first interrogate him. If he tells the name of a villager who is a resident of our village or the name of a relative, then only he is allowed to enter the village,” he explained.

“Mostly youngsters between 18 and 25 years of age consume drugs. They used to come on bikes. They used to ride bikes somehow, fed up with which, we decided to install a drop gate,” Vijay said.

Anyone wishing to enter Kulkulia Saidpur must stop at the drop gate and reply to the basic questions, like the visitor’s name and the name of the relative they are visiting. “They can also be asked to make a brief phone call with the relative before granting entry into the village,” he added.