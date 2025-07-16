This Bihar Village Found A Unique Way To Combat Drug Addiction

Bhagalpur: The residents of Kulkulia Saidpur village here in Bihar have found a unique and effective way to curb the menace of drug addiction in the area. They have installed a drop gate for the round-the-clock surveillance to stop and interrogate suspected persons during evening hours.
Villagers have also formed teams to guard the drop gate during the day and at night. And to track the duty roster, a register is maintained.
“Many drug addicts were coming and going in the village at night. They would consume banned substances, including brown sugar. To stop such unwanted elements from entering the village, we have installed a drop gate,” said Satyendra Mandal, a villager.
Vijay Mandal, another villager, said residents stand guard at the drop gate and stop suspicious people from entering the village.
“As soon as a suspect enters the village, we drop the gate. We first interrogate him. If he tells the name of a villager who is a resident of our village or the name of a relative, then only he is allowed to enter the village,” he explained.
“Mostly youngsters between 18 and 25 years of age consume drugs. They used to come on bikes. They used to ride bikes somehow, fed up with which, we decided to install a drop gate,” Vijay said.
Anyone wishing to enter Kulkulia Saidpur must stop at the drop gate and reply to the basic questions, like the visitor’s name and the name of the relative they are visiting. “They can also be asked to make a brief phone call with the relative before granting entry into the village,” he added.
Lack of police patrolling in Kulkulia Saidpur
With a population of 8,000 people, Kulkulia Saidpur falls within the Bholsar Panchayat. The village is located nine kilometres from the Rasalpur police station, three kilometres from the subdivision headquarters, and just one kilometre from the Kahalgaon police station.
However, villagers complained about limited police patrolling, which allegedly gives drug addicts and dealers an advantage.
“We were becoming a hub for drug addicts, and the lack of patrolling made the situation worse. The youth were falling prey to drug addiction. After a meeting with the head representative of the Panchayat, Neeraj Mandal, we decided to take action,” said Pintu Mandal, a villager.
He claimed that at least five deaths took place due to brown sugar addiction in the village recently, including Ranjan Kumar, Charitra Mandal, Kumud Pandit, Ramdayal Mandal, and Vilas Mandal.
“The situation was getting worse. The new children were getting spoiled rapidly, and they were falling prey to drug addiction,” Pintu said.
Villagers have claimed that the vigil by them has had a significant improvement in women and girls’ safety. “During drug consumption, ruckus and disputes were created every day. Obscene comments and remarks were made on women and girl students passing by. After the drop gate was installed, drug addicts were stopped, and things have improved,” said Bholsar's Mukhiya representative Neeraj Mandal.
Meanwhile, SDPO of Kahalgaon, Kalyan Anand, praised the local initiative taken by the villagers, saying it has shown its effect in the village. “People from nearby villages should also take such initiatives,” he said.
