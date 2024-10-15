Thiruvarur: Jio Ordered Not to Sell SIM Cards in Valangaiman Circle Till It Improves Its Services

Thiruvarur: Several youths filed a case against Reliance Jio in Thiruvarur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, saying that the Jio company's network signal is not available properly in their towns under Valangaiman circle in the district. They complained that the 4G and 5G high speed internet services are not available properly.

They said that they are greatly affected by this and that many of them are suffering losses as they are doing business depending on the internet service. Jio company has not improved the network signals though they have been sending complaints to the concerned company through e-mail, they said.

After hearing their pleas, Thiruvarur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission chairman Mohandas and member Balu issued the order, barring Jio company from selling their SIM cards until it improves its basic infrastructure in Valangaiman circle where the internet service and internet speed is low. Charges collected from the affected parties during the said period should be refunded with interest at 9% per annum, the commission said.

It also ordered Jio to pay Rs 20,000 each as compensation for emotional distress to the complainants and Rs 10,000 each as litigation costs within 30 days.