Thiruvananthapuram YouTuber Couple Found Dead At Home

Thiruvananthapuram: A YouTube vlogger couple was found dead at their residence, who were residents of Preethu Bhavan in Parashala Cheruwarakonam here, police said.

Soon after receiving the information, the Parashala police and the forensic department headed to the spot, and the bodies were shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Mortuary for post-mortem.

The police suspect that the husband might died by suicide after killing his wife. The deceased have been identified as Selvaraj, 45, and Priya Latha, 40, the police confirmed.

Selvaraj worked as a construction worker, who used to post videos with his wife on their YouTube channel, primarily featuring cookery shows.

After tracking their YouTube channel, it was learned that two days ago the couple uploaded their last video, including a song that symbolises death, accompanied by pictures of the couple.