Kerala: 3 CWC Caregivers Arrested After 2-Year Old Orphan Girl Sustains Injury

The arrests were made after the medical examination found that there was an injury on the girl's body.

Representational (File Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Three caretakers were arrested after a two-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly injured in the private parts for urinating in the bed at a child welfare facility here in Kerala. A case was registered based on the complaint of Child Welfare Committee General Secretary Arun Gopi.

Action was initiated after injuries on child's body were found today. An employee in CWC noticed the injuries while giving a bath to the child. Following this, they informed the General Secretary of CWC. The child was then taken to the Thaikkad Children's Hospital for a medical examination.

Later, Arun Gopi had complained to the police after the medical examination found that there was an injury on the child's body. The three caregivers were arrested today. The police recorded their statements also. CWC General Secretary Arun Gopi said that the caretakers who had worked during the incident for the past week have also been dismissed. A case has been registered against the three under the POCSO Act. A case has been registered for harassment and concealment of information.

The girl was brought toe CWC facility here after her parents died. The Child Welfare Committee officials said that the child's injuries are not serious. The police are also investigating whether other caretakers were involved in the incident.

TAGGED:

KERALA CWC GIRL ABUSED ARRESTED GIRL INJURED CWC

