Thiruparankundram Dargah Row: Section 144 Imposed In Tamil Nadu's Madurai Amid Protest Call By Hindu Outfits

Madurai: Authorities in Tamil Nadu's Madurai have issued prohibitory orders in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid a protest call by Hindu outfits on Tuesday against animal sacrifice at the Sikandar Dargah on the Thiruparankundram Hill, which also houses a Hindu temple.

The prohibitory orders have been issued by Madurai District Collector Sangeetha under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), previously section 144 of CrPC since Monday morning till Tuesday midnight to preempt possible communal flare-up over the issue.

Police are carrying out intensive surveillance patrolling throughout the Madurai district to implement the prohibitory orders and prevent any gatherings and protests, which might lead to a law and order situation.

The district administration Madurai has deployed 4000 police personnel in and around the Thiruparankundram Hill to prevent any law and order situation.

What Led To The Communal Tensions?

The prohibitory orders were issued to foil the Hindu Munnani's proposed protest against animal sacrifice at the Sikandar Badushah dargah atop the Thiruparankundram Hill, which also houses the Subramaniya Swamy temple. Tensions escalated after the local police reportedly denied the Muslim devotees from carrying out animal sacrifices leading to a strong protest against the move.

Amid the objections by the Muslim groups, the Hindu Munnani had called for a protest on Tuesday against the animal sacrifices atop the hill.