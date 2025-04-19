30 Villagers Fall Ill After Consuming Chowmein In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: As many as 30 residents of Chahalpura and adjacent village in Kaulri fell ill after consuming chowmein on Saturday.

The affected people were taken to the district hospital and private hospitals in Dholpur. Their condition is stated to be stable. Dr Vijay Singh, Chief Medical Officer of the district hospital, said affected people complained of vomiting and diarrhea. "It is a case is of food poisoning. All the patients admitted to the district hospital are being treated by a team of doctors," he said.

One of of the affected, Meanesh from Chahalpura, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, said she and the others had bought and consumed chowmein sold by a vendor in the village. After around two hours, all those who had consumed the chowmein complained of stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness. Around a dozen people from Chahalpura were admitted to the district hospital.

Locals said the chowmein seller also went to Kanasil, Andwapura and Bal Ka Nagla villages where people consumed the dish and fell ill. While a few people from the villages were admitted to the district hospital, others were taken to private hospitals in Dholpur. Officials said a team of healthcare professionals will soon be sent to the villages. Rajasthan is reeling under a severe heatwave and several cases of food poisoning are reported from across the state during summer. The state government has advised people to take precautions while venturing outside and consuming unhygienic food and water.