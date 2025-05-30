ETV Bharat / state

Thirteen-Year-Old Prodigy From Andhra Pradesh Authors Debut Novel On Children And Nature

The teenage author Mahirama Challa's 'Ruby's Blue Stream And The Bond of Fire' was released on Thursday at Adikavi Nannaya University

Thirteen-Year-Old Prodigy From Andhra Pradesh Authors Debut Novel On Children And Nature
Thirteen-Year-Old Prodigy From Andhra Pradesh Authors Debut Novel On Children And Nature (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

Rajanagaram: At an age when most children are glued to screens, the 13-year-old Challa Mahirama from Rajamahendravaram has made an inspiring mark by writing a novel.

The book ‘Ruby’s Blue Stream and the Bond of Fire’ revolves around children, nature, and the five elements, exploring the relationship between humans and nature and the consequences of disrupting natural balance.

Mahirama is the granddaughter of noted physician Dr. Challa Venkatasubbayya Sastry (CVS Sastry) and the daughter of Roshan Krishna and Venkata Saisudha. Though she grew up in the United States until the age of six, she now studies in the ninth grade there, while her father works in Hyderabad.

Remarkably, Mahirama began writing at the age of eight. She is also a trained Carnatic vocalist (Grade IV), plays the keyboard, writes her songs, and enjoys drawing, earning her the reputation of a multi-talented prodigy.

The novel was launched on Thursday by Adikavi Nannaya University Vice Chancellor Prof S Prasannasri at the campus. The VC, who has scripted works in 19 tribal languages, lauded Mahirama for achieving a rare feat at such a young age and honoured her with a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahirama shared that the novel reflects her deep love for nature and explores the destination of life and the environmental consequences.

The book’s cover was designed by Gandham Pavana, a UK-based designer. Mahirama’s mother, Sai Sudha, grandmother Gopalamma, and family friend AVS Raju were present at the launch, along with Sprapa Alumni Association President Sunkara Nagendra Kishore, university officials, and faculty members.

