Thirteen-Year-Old Boy Dies In Celebratory Firing At Haryana’s Jind

Jind: A 13-year-old boy who was injured during a celebratory firing in Muaana village of Jind district of Haryana has died in PGIMS, Rohtak, police said on Sunday.

On receiving the information of the child's death, a team from the Safido Police Station reached the medical institute, registered a murder case and started an investigation. The police also handed over the body of the deceased boy to his family after a postmortem.

Accused fired in celebration during ‘kua pujan’.

A ‘kua pujan’ (a Hindu ritual on the birth of a child) was going on for a baby boy in Muaana village, Safido of Jind district. During the programme, DJ was also playing, where a 13-year-old Ashish from the same village was also present.

“Suddenly, the newborn’s uncle opened fire in celebration, which hit Ashish in the stomach, injuring him seriously. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Safido for treatment, from where he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak, where doctors operated on him to remove the bullet from his stomach. However, he couldn't recover and succumbed to injuries around 11:30 pm on Saturday,” police said.

Ashish was the youngest among five siblings, comprising a brother and three sisters. “He had gone to see a DJ in the neighbourhood, but we never knew that we would lose him forever,” said his elder brother, Sahil.

Following his death, the whole family is in shock. The police have registered a case against the accused, Dinesh, who fired the shot, and started an investigation.