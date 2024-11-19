ETV Bharat / state

Kandhamal Mango Kernel Tragedy Claims Third Life, Political Storm Brews

Cuttack: The death toll in Kandhamal’s tragic mango kernel poisoning incident rose to three as Jeeta Majhi succumbed to multi-organ failure at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday. Jeeta, a resident of Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block, had been undergoing treatment in the ICU after consuming contaminated mango kernel gruel, a traditional tribal dish.

Jeeta Majhi, admitted in critical condition, suffered complete kidney failure along with severe damage to her heart, liver, and brain. Despite undergoing ten sessions of dialysis and continuous ventilator support, she succumbed to the toxic effects of the mango kernel gruel. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling had visited the hospital earlier to review her condition and that of other affected villagers.

This tragedy has raised questions about food security and poverty in the tribal belts of Odisha, where mango kernels, often a last-resort food during scarcity, are still consumed despite the risks of toxicity if improperly processed.

The poisoning incident began on November 1 in Mandipanka village when eight people fell ill after eating the gruel. Two women—one succumbing en route to MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, and another at Brahmanigaon Health Center—died shortly after. The six others remain under treatment, with their conditions reportedly critical.

Political Fallout

The BJD has strongly criticized the BJP-led state government, accusing it of negligence and failure to ensure proper implementation of food security schemes. Senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasbarma demanded the resignation of Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, calling his remarks on the tragedy “insensitive.”

Dasburma alleged, “This incident highlights the new government’s inefficiency. During Naveen Babu’s tenure, every life mattered. The government’s apathy towards ensuring food safety and access to subsidized grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS) has forced the poor to rely on unsafe alternatives like mango kernels.”

He further slammed Patra for trivializing the incident by terming mango kernel gruel a “traditional tribal food” and accused him of failing to address systemic issues within the food distribution network.