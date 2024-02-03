Thin Layer of Fog Blankets Delhi; IMD Predicts Light Rain on Sunday

New Delhi: A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning with the mercury recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met Office has predicted a light rain thundershower in the city on Sunday. Generally cloudy sky and moderate fog in the morning and light rain thundershower accompanied with gusty winds, it said.

The IMD further stated that the visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung and Palam was 1500 metres and 800 m respectively at 8.30 am.

No dense fog is reported at Delhi Airports at 08:30 hrs IST today, the 03rd Feb 2024. Palam (IGI) Airport is reporting 800m visibility and Safdarjung Airport is reporting 1500 m visibility, IMD said in a post on the social media platform, X.

It added that there was no change in the temperature today as compared to Friday. As per the CPRO, Northern Railways, a total of 17 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to fog conditions.

While, the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, and Prayagraj-New Delhi Express are late by over two hours, the Ranikamlapathi-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, and Hyderabad-New Delhi Express are running late by over five half hours.

Meanwhile, a dense layer of fog blanketed Kolkata this morning with visuals from the metropolitan showing people cycling, and walking in reduced visibility. According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.