ETV Bharat / state

Thieves Uproot And Steal SBI ATM Containing Rs 6-7 Lakh In MP

Gwalior: In a sensational incident, thieves uprooted an entire ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Dabra area and took it away, police said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the district.

Police said that thieves tried to break into the ATM to steal the cash but failed to do so. “After several attempts, the thieves probably decided to uproot the entire machine using a hammer. The stolen ATM had a cash of nearly Rs 6-7 lakh,” they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamvir Singh said the incident came to the fore after locals found the missing ATM in the morning and alerted the police.

“We immediately rushed a police team and dog squad to the spot and launched an investigation,” he said. “The team has collected fingerprints and is reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thieves,” he said.