Thieves Uproot And Steal SBI ATM Containing Rs 6-7 Lakh In MP

The miscreants in the Dabra area of Gwalior uprooted the ATM and took it with them after they failed to withdraw money.

Thieves Uproot And Steal SBI ATM Containing Rs 6-7 Lakh In MP
Thieves Uprooted the ATM Containing Rs 6-7 Lakh In MP (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Gwalior: In a sensational incident, thieves uprooted an entire ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Dabra area and took it away, police said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the district.

Police said that thieves tried to break into the ATM to steal the cash but failed to do so. “After several attempts, the thieves probably decided to uproot the entire machine using a hammer. The stolen ATM had a cash of nearly Rs 6-7 lakh,” they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamvir Singh said the incident came to the fore after locals found the missing ATM in the morning and alerted the police.

“We immediately rushed a police team and dog squad to the spot and launched an investigation,” he said. “The team has collected fingerprints and is reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thieves,” he said.

"The SBI branch was also informed about the incident. After this, the bank officials told the police that there were 6-7 lakh rupees in the ATM," Singh said.

CSP Ashok Jadoun said the police have also launched a manhunt for the accused, assuring people that they will be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, the incident has not only triggered concerns about the security of ATMs, with people questioning why there was no security guard at the said ATM. According to the locals, there was neither any security arrangement outside this ATM nor is there a guard posted there.

