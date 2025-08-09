Thieves Dig 2.5 Km Long Tunnel To Steal Lakhs Of Tonnes Of Coal In Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: While theft of coal from collieries in Giridih is quite common, this time coal thieves went a bit too far.

The thieves stole lakhs of tonnes of coal from around Kabirabad mines by digging a 2.5 km long tunnel. ETV Bharat team reached the spot in the presence of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) officials.

Besides the tunnel, the thieves have also made several galleries at different places. At one place, a three-storey gallery was found.

It was found that hundreds of thieves including a large number of women have been entering the tunnel every day and decamping with huge quantities of coal. They entered the tunnel carrying sticks and Gaita (sharp iron tool). Their number is so substantial that the security personnel could do nothing to stop them. The stealing operations continued from late night till early morning.

The modus operandi of the thieves included dumped the coal in the nearby area and later carrying it on bikes to different places from where it is sent to Bihar under the protection of coal mafia.

The manner in which illegal mining is going on near Kabirabad Mines can lead to a major accident. Locals pointed out that the road from Barwadih to Baniyadih is sinking due to similar illegal mining. They said the illegal tunnels in the area need to be closed immediately.

The CCL management has claimed that it has been continuously working to curb the theft of coal in Giridih and security has been further strengthened.

“We are trying our best at our level. We have also held a meeting with the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to inform them about our efforts and asked for help. The administration has also assured us full assistance in stopping coal theft and illegal mining. We not only have to stop the coal theft near the Kabirabad mines but also have to run the Giridih opencast mines in the coming days. We will be able to stop coal theft on the strength of joint efforts,” said General Manager of CCL at Giridih Girish Kumar Rathore.