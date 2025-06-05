ETV Bharat / state

Thieves Attempt To Run Over Police During Vehicle Check In Andhra Pradesh; One Injured In Police Firing

Kuppam: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a gang of suspected Haryana-based thieves attempted to run over police personnel at a checkpost in Kuppam area of Chittoor district of the state.

One of the suspects was reportedly injured in police firing in the incident which occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as per officials.

A police official said that acting on intelligence that a notorious gang of thieves was crossing the border, Kuppam police set up vehicle checks at the Thambiganipalle checkpost on the Krishnagiri–Palamaneru National Highway, under the instructions of DSP Parthasarathy and led by Rural CI Mallesh Yadav.

At around 10:30 pm, a Scorpio vehicle with Karnataka registration traveling from Palamaneru towards Krishnagiri was stopped. As two constables approached the vehicle for inspection, the suspects attempted to reverse the car and run them over, the official said adding the constables narrowly escaped.