ETV Bharat / state

Thieves Attempt To Run Over Police During Vehicle Check In Andhra Pradesh; One Injured In Police Firing

The incident occurred at a checkpost in Kuppam area of Chittoor district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thieves Attempt to Run Over Police During Vehicle Check In Andhra Pradesh
Thieves Attempt to Run Over Police During Vehicle Check In Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kuppam: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a gang of suspected Haryana-based thieves attempted to run over police personnel at a checkpost in Kuppam area of Chittoor district of the state.

One of the suspects was reportedly injured in police firing in the incident which occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as per officials.

A police official said that acting on intelligence that a notorious gang of thieves was crossing the border, Kuppam police set up vehicle checks at the Thambiganipalle checkpost on the Krishnagiri–Palamaneru National Highway, under the instructions of DSP Parthasarathy and led by Rural CI Mallesh Yadav.

At around 10:30 pm, a Scorpio vehicle with Karnataka registration traveling from Palamaneru towards Krishnagiri was stopped. As two constables approached the vehicle for inspection, the suspects attempted to reverse the car and run them over, the official said adding the constables narrowly escaped.

Recognizing the threat, CI Mallesh Yadav opened fire with his service revolver, striking the driver in the thigh. Despite the injury, the gang managed to flee the scene in the same vehicle.

Multiple police teams were immediately deployed across areas including Palarlapalle, Paramasamudram, Bevanapalle, Vaddipalle, Gonuguru, and Vendugampalle. The vehicle was later found abandoned near Paramasamudram Lake, confirming that the suspects had not crossed the state border.

Police suspect the gang to be from Haryana, involved in a series of thefts across multiple states. Eyewitnesses reported that five individuals were inside the vehicle. DSP Parthasarathy confirmed that a case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder. He also stated that intensive checks are ongoing in border areas and a dog squad has been deployed. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious movements or individuals.

Read More:

  1. Five Arrested In Hyderabad With Cocaine, Ephedrine Worth Rs 2 Crore; AP Constable Behind The Racket At Large
  2. Andhra Pradesh | Tragic Road Mishap in Prakasam District Claims Six Lives

Kuppam: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a gang of suspected Haryana-based thieves attempted to run over police personnel at a checkpost in Kuppam area of Chittoor district of the state.

One of the suspects was reportedly injured in police firing in the incident which occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as per officials.

A police official said that acting on intelligence that a notorious gang of thieves was crossing the border, Kuppam police set up vehicle checks at the Thambiganipalle checkpost on the Krishnagiri–Palamaneru National Highway, under the instructions of DSP Parthasarathy and led by Rural CI Mallesh Yadav.

At around 10:30 pm, a Scorpio vehicle with Karnataka registration traveling from Palamaneru towards Krishnagiri was stopped. As two constables approached the vehicle for inspection, the suspects attempted to reverse the car and run them over, the official said adding the constables narrowly escaped.

Recognizing the threat, CI Mallesh Yadav opened fire with his service revolver, striking the driver in the thigh. Despite the injury, the gang managed to flee the scene in the same vehicle.

Multiple police teams were immediately deployed across areas including Palarlapalle, Paramasamudram, Bevanapalle, Vaddipalle, Gonuguru, and Vendugampalle. The vehicle was later found abandoned near Paramasamudram Lake, confirming that the suspects had not crossed the state border.

Police suspect the gang to be from Haryana, involved in a series of thefts across multiple states. Eyewitnesses reported that five individuals were inside the vehicle. DSP Parthasarathy confirmed that a case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder. He also stated that intensive checks are ongoing in border areas and a dog squad has been deployed. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious movements or individuals.

Read More:

  1. Five Arrested In Hyderabad With Cocaine, Ephedrine Worth Rs 2 Crore; AP Constable Behind The Racket At Large
  2. Andhra Pradesh | Tragic Road Mishap in Prakasam District Claims Six Lives

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH POLICEANDHRA PRADESHTHIEVES RUN OVER ANDHRA POLICEHARYANA GANG ANDHRA POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.